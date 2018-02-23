VCU grad embarks on music career

There’s just something about the moon that elevates 26-year-old singer, Kenneka Cook.

"The moon represents feminine energy, and it’s a reminder to share your feminine side,” said Cook.

But down here on Earth, at her producer’s house in historic Jackson Ward, Cook’s been making music. She does it while stealing snuggles from an amicable Sam, her producer’s dog.

“We sit around, and he makes tea and breakfast and sort of naturally start working on stuff,” said producer Scott Lane.

Cook never thought she’d end up with a music career.

“The universe has a way of putting you where you need to be,” the VCU grad said. “So even if I had done CJ, if that’s not what God wanted me to do, he’s going put me back on track anyway."

The singer, who grew up in Chesterfield, has vocals that have been compared to Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu.

“If they can hear them in my voice, it’s a compliment,” Cook said.

Cook doesn’t play any instruments.

“I have a voice, right? Why not use that,” she said.

But the machine she uses to loop, or record her music, has plenty of soul.

Her producer says he saw her perform with a loop machine at an open mic night and thought it was unique. That’s probably because Cook taught herself how to tie tracks in together.

It’s that art that’s showcased on “Moonchild,” her debut album. Cook says her ultimate goal is to open for Erykah Badu.

“That’d be the 'Mama, I made it' moment,” she said.

But in the meantime, Cook will start touring in New York and Philadelphia. Beyond that…the sky is the starting line.

