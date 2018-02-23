Australian Prime Minister Turnbull arrives at White House - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Australian Prime Minister Turnbull arrives at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has arrived at the White House for meetings with President Donald Trump.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted Turnbull Friday at the south entrance of the White House.

The leaders shook hands before going inside for meetings, a working lunch and a joint news conference.

Relations between Trump and Turnbull got off to a tumultuous start shortly after Trump took office. They sparred during a contentious telephone call over a plan for the U.S. to accept refugees that had been agreed to by former President Barack Obama.

Joe Hockey is Australia's ambassador to the U.S. Hockey says the two men "understand each other" now and enjoy each other's company.

Hockey says the former businessmen share a "common language."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

