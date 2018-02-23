Second judge says Trump can't keep stalling clean-air rules - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Second judge says Trump can't keep stalling clean-air rules

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A second judge has told the Trump administration it can't keep stalling clean-air rules for oil and gas production on federal lands.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick of the Northern District of California ordered the Interior Department to reinstate the Obama-era regulation aimed at restricting harmful methane emissions. Orrick said late Thursday the administration's delay is "untethered to evidence" and likely to cause "irreparable injury" to California, New Mexico and other states from increased air pollution and negative impacts on public health and the climate.

The ruling marked the second time a federal judge has rebuffed the Trump administration for failing to enforce the methane rule. U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Laporte rejected an earlier effort by Interior to postpone part of the rule and ordered the Obama rule reinstated in October. Laporte serves on the same court, which is based in San Francisco.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told The Associated Press Friday that officials will carefully review the judge's 29-page ruling.

Federal rules "are not intended to be adversarial" to the industry, Zinke said, adding that the Obama-era rule "penalizes oil and gas," while the Trump administration wants to encourage the industry to voluntarily find ways to capture and re-use methane.

The rule forced energy companies to capture methane that's burned off or "flared" at drilling sites because it pollutes the environment. Many companies consider the rule unnecessary and overly intrusive, but environmental groups warn that methane emissions from oil and gas operations are the second largest industrial contributor to climate change in the United States. Methane is far more potent at trapping heat than carbon dioxide but does not stay in the air as long.

The Interior Department said earlier this month it is replacing the Obama-era rule with requirements similar to those in force before the Obama administration changed the regulation in 2016.

Interior had previously announced it was delaying the Obama-era rule until January 2019, arguing that it was overly burdensome to industry. Officials at the time said the delay would give the federal Bureau of Land Management time to review the earlier rule while avoiding tens of millions of dollars in compliance costs to industry.

Methane, the main component of natural gas, is frequently wasted through leaks or intentional releases during drilling operations. An estimated $330 million a year in methane is wasted on federal lands, enough to power about 5 million homes a year.

Methane pollution also poses a risk to public health, especially to those who suffer from asthma or other breathing difficulties.

Environmental groups praised the ruling and said Zinke and President Donald Trump have lost two court fights and a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate as they attempt to delay or block the methane rule.

"This ruling shows the courts won't allow the Trump administration to flout the law to reward the fossil fuel industry," said Michael Saul, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. "Unchecked methane waste hurts our lungs, rips off taxpayers and cooks the planet."

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • French customs officials find stolen Degas in luggage on bus

    French customs officials find stolen Degas in luggage on bus

    Friday, February 23 2018 10:34 AM EST2018-02-23 15:34:46 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:38 PM EST2018-02-23 20:38:22 GMT
    French customs officers have found an impressionist painting by Edgar Degas stowed on a bus, more than eight years after it was reported stolen.More >>
    French customs officers have found an impressionist painting by Edgar Degas stowed on a bus, more than eight years after it was reported stolen.More >>

  • Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide his bald spot

    Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide his bald spot

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:46 AM EST2018-02-23 16:46:30 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:28 PM EST2018-02-23 20:28:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    Now it can be told: President Donald Trump goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.More >>
    Now it can be told: President Donald Trump goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.More >>

  • Finalists announced for Lukas Book Prize

    Finalists announced for Lukas Book Prize

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:35 AM EST2018-02-23 13:35:03 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:17 PM EST2018-02-23 20:17:17 GMT
    Stories of immigrants, transient workers and a Wisconsin auto plant are among the nominees for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize.More >>
    Stories of immigrants, transient workers and a Wisconsin auto plant are among the nominees for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly