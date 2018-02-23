Rick Gates pleads guilty in Russia investigation

Former President Donald Trump campaign adviser, Rick Gates, who owns a home in Richmond, pleaded guilty on Friday to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation, according to the Associated Press. This comes after a special counsel has filed new charges against Gates before his plea.

The plea came just one day after a federal grand jury returned a 32-count indictment against him and Manafort accusing them of tax evasion and bank fraud.

The plea also came after an indictment was laid out last week that involved an operation with Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election, which began in 2014.

Gates was one of the first people charged in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election.

Gates made an appearance in the Eastern District of Virginia court on Oct. 31, just one day after he and Manafort were indicted, accusing them of acting as unregistered foreign agents and conspiring to launder millions of dollars they earned while working on behalf of a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party.

He initially pleaded not guilty and faced up to 12.5 years in jail.

The October indictment said Gates used more than $3 million for "personal expenses, including his mortgage, children's tuition and interior decorating" at his Richmond home.

The 31-page indictment also said Gates transferred the money from offshore accounts to other accounts he controlled.

His house in the Richmond's Near West End neighborhood is worth $1.8 million, according to the indictment.

According to city property records, Gates lived with his family for several years on Hanover Avenue in the Fan until 2007. He then bought the house in the Westmoreland Place subdivision.

Gates and Manafort were placed under house arrest following the indictment.

CNN said Gates and Manafort have to check in daily with law enforcement by phone and will only be allowed to leave their homes to see attorneys, appear at court or for medical needs and religious services.

