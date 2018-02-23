English FA charges Guardiola for political Catalonia ribbon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

English FA charges Guardiola for political Catalonia ribbon

LONDON (AP) - The English Football Association has charged Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for promoting a political message by wearing a ribbon in support of imprisoned and ousted pro-independence Catalan politicians.

Guardiola was born in Catalonia and is revered in the region because of his links with Barcelona's soccer team, as a player and coach.

Guardiola has been wearing the yellow ribbon at matches and news conferences since Catalonia's failed secession bid in October when a banned independence referendum was held.

It is unclear why the FA has waited until now to charge Guardiola.

The English FA says the ribbon is a "political message" which requires him to be charged with being in breach of kit and advertising regulations.

Guardiola has until March 5 to respond to the charge.

