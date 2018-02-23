Sidewalk construction will close lanes along Broad Street

The construction is scheduled to end in the summer. (Source: Pixabay)

Pedestrian accommodations are under construction on W. Broad Street in Henrico County.

Sidewalks, ramps and crosswalks are being added along Broad Street between the Henrico County-Richmond border and I-64.

The intersections affected are with Forest Avenue, Dickens Road, Horsepen Road and Libbie Avenue.

The project is expected to cost $1.9 million.

Some traffic lanes will be closed during construction during both day and night off-peak travel times, according to Virginia Department of Transportation.

The work is expected to be complete in the summer.

