Volkswagen says earnings up more than 50 percent in 2017 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Volkswagen says earnings up more than 50 percent in 2017

BERLIN (AP) - Automaker Volkswagen AG says its net profit increased by more than half last year, while revenue climbed more than 6 percent.

The company said Friday it earned 4.35 billion euros ($5.35 billion) in 2017, a 55.5 percent increase over the previous year's 2.8 billion euros. Revenue rose to 230.7 billion euros from 217.3 billion euros.

Volkswagen said special items related to the diesel scandal that broke in 2015 again reduced earnings, though the total cost of special items was down to 3.2 billion euros from 7.5 billion euros in 2016.

The company already said it had record sales of 10.74 million vehicles last year. It said Friday that it "expects to moderately exceed its latest record delivery figures" this year, while revenue may rise as much as 5 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • French customs officials find stolen Degas in luggage on bus

    French customs officials find stolen Degas in luggage on bus

    Friday, February 23 2018 10:34 AM EST2018-02-23 15:34:46 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:38 PM EST2018-02-23 20:38:22 GMT
    French customs officers have found an impressionist painting by Edgar Degas stowed on a bus, more than eight years after it was reported stolen.More >>
    French customs officers have found an impressionist painting by Edgar Degas stowed on a bus, more than eight years after it was reported stolen.More >>

  • Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide his bald spot

    Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide his bald spot

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:46 AM EST2018-02-23 16:46:30 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:28 PM EST2018-02-23 20:28:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    Now it can be told: President Donald Trump goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.More >>
    Now it can be told: President Donald Trump goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.More >>

  • Finalists announced for Lukas Book Prize

    Finalists announced for Lukas Book Prize

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:35 AM EST2018-02-23 13:35:03 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:17 PM EST2018-02-23 20:17:17 GMT
    Stories of immigrants, transient workers and a Wisconsin auto plant are among the nominees for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize.More >>
    Stories of immigrants, transient workers and a Wisconsin auto plant are among the nominees for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly