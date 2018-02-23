Goochland Schools to hire more teachers

Virginia Beach may be taking figure skater to prom

Goochland County Public Schools

Goochland County Public Schools is looking to hire more teachers, as well as other staff members.

The job fair is happening on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Randolph Elementary School.

They are looking for elementary, middle, and high school teachers. The school system is hiring for librarians, counselors, and other instructional positions.

The job fair slots have been filled, but those who did pre-register for the event will be guaranteed for an interview.

Click here to apply for other openings at Goochland County Public Schools.

