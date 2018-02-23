Man arrested on drug charges in Stafford County

Toney Emanuel Smith was arrested on several drug charges. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

Toney Emanuel Smith, 29, of Fredericksburg, was arrested after a Stafford County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop after a marijuana odor was detected and the vehicle was searched.

Drugs and a money were found in the car and additional drugs were discovered on Smith during a search at the jail.

Smith was charged with two counts of intent to distribute a controlled substance, two charges of possessing a chemical compound in jail and possession of marijuana.

Smith was also served three warrants for intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

