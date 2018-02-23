Villarreal suspends Semedo without pay after his arrest

MADRID (AP) - Spanish league side Villarreal says it has suspended defender Ruben Semedo without pay after he was arrested and charged with attempted murder and robbery.
The 23-year-old Semedo also faces charges of assault, illegal detention and illegal possession of firearms.
Semedo was accused of tying up, assaulting and threatening another man in an incident last week. Authorities said he and two other men allegedly held the victim captive while they robbed his apartment.
Villarreal said Friday it was dismayed by the seriousness of the charges against Semedo and, although it respected "the presumption of innocence," it would suspend the player until the end of the legal process.
Semedo, who is Portuguese, testified before a judge in the southeastern city of Lliria on Thursday and was led from the court in handcuffs.
Semedo's agents told Spanish media the player denies any wrongdoing.
Villarreal signed the former Portugal under-21 international from Sporting Lisbon last summer for a reported fee of 14 million euros ($17 million).
