Gold medalist Jessie Diggins to carry the U.S. flag for closing ceremony

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (WWBT) -

Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins has been selected as the U.S. flag bearer for the closing ceremony.

Diggins, along with her teammate Kikkan Randall, helped the U.S. win its first ever cross-country ski sprint gold medal. The team beat Sweden by 0.19 seconds.

