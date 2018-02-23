Gold medalist Jessie Diggins to carry the U.S. flag for closing ceremony

Virginia Beach may be taking figure skater to prom

Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins has been selected as the U.S. flag bearer for the closing ceremony.

Diggins, along with her teammate Kikkan Randall, helped the U.S. win its first ever cross-country ski sprint gold medal. The team beat Sweden by 0.19 seconds.

We’re so excited to announce that our own @jessdiggs will be carrying the flag at the Olympic closing ceremony!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/aA7iZMqozE — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 23, 2018

