APNewsBreak: Runner-on-2nd rule off for spring games

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A proposal collapsed that would have put a runner on second base to start the 10th inning of spring training games, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The players' association refused to sign the spring-training deal Wednesday, the person added. Major league spring training games start Friday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because no statements were authorized.
Management thinks the union backed off because players were upset Commissioner Rob Manfred described new pace-of-game rules that apply to the regular season as an agreement, the person said.
The union makes the distinction it did not agree to the rules but instead will not challenge MLB's decision to unilaterally impose them. The new rules include a general limit of six mound visits without a pitching change by managers, coaches and players.
Union head Tony Clark says in an email to the AP that "to suggest that this didn't get done based on recent commentary alone is grossly misleading."
Players initially had appeared amenable in January to MLB's spring-training proposal, which also would have required a 10th inning for tied exhibition games and capped them at 10 innings. MLB did not have the right to implement the plan unilaterally because it had not given the union one offseason of advance notice.
Baseball experimented with the rule last year at the rookie level Gulf Coast and Arizona leagues, putting a runner on second base starting in the 10th. Extra-inning games in those two leagues averaged 27 minutes longer than nine-inning games, down from 43 minutes for all other minor leagues.
MLB also would like to use the runner-on-second rule in the All-Star Game for the 11th inning or later, but that was not part of the proposal that came apart this week, the person said.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>
Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill courseMore >>
Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill courseMore >>
President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle AssociationMore >>
President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle AssociationMore >>
Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shootingMore >>
Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shootingMore >>
President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.More >>
President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.More >>
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationMore >>
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationMore >>
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingMore >>
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingMore >>
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereMore >>
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereMore >>
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionMore >>
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionMore >>