AC Milan vs. Arsenal in last 16 of Europa League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AC Milan vs. Arsenal in last 16 of Europa League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) - AC Milan's hunt for the only European title it is missing will continue against one of the strongest possible opponents in the last 16 of the Europa League: Arsenal.

The two favorites in the second tier European competition were drawn against each other on Friday.

Both Milan and Arsenal are currently outside the top four in their domestic leagues, so the Champions League place awarded to the Europa League winner could be the best chance for them to return to the elite competition.

Also in Friday's draw, Atletico Madrid, the 2010 and 2012 Europa League winner, was drawn to face Lokomotiv Moscow. Leipzig, which knocked out Serie A leader Napoli on Thursday, will play Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg.

In the other ties it's Lazio vs. Dynamo Kiev, Marseille vs. Athletic Bilbao, Sporting Lisbon vs. Viktoria Plzen, Borussia Dortmund vs. Salzburg and CSKA Moscow vs. Lyon.

The first legs will be played on March 8 and the return games on March 15.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • French customs officials find stolen Degas in luggage on bus

    French customs officials find stolen Degas in luggage on bus

    Friday, February 23 2018 10:34 AM EST2018-02-23 15:34:46 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:38 PM EST2018-02-23 20:38:22 GMT
    French customs officers have found an impressionist painting by Edgar Degas stowed on a bus, more than eight years after it was reported stolen.More >>
    French customs officers have found an impressionist painting by Edgar Degas stowed on a bus, more than eight years after it was reported stolen.More >>

  • Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide his bald spot

    Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide his bald spot

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:46 AM EST2018-02-23 16:46:30 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:28 PM EST2018-02-23 20:28:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    Now it can be told: President Donald Trump goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.More >>
    Now it can be told: President Donald Trump goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.More >>

  • Finalists announced for Lukas Book Prize

    Finalists announced for Lukas Book Prize

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:35 AM EST2018-02-23 13:35:03 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:17 PM EST2018-02-23 20:17:17 GMT
    Stories of immigrants, transient workers and a Wisconsin auto plant are among the nominees for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize.More >>
    Stories of immigrants, transient workers and a Wisconsin auto plant are among the nominees for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly