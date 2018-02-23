Overnight crash knocks out power in Chesterfield

Almost 2,000 people were without power following the crash. (Source: Jay Swain)

All lanes of Beach Road have reopened following a crash between Hensley and Riverway in the Winterpock area of Chesterfield County.

A pickup truck turned on its side and crashed into a power pole shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.

The driver ran from the scene.

Nearly 2,000 people lost power due to the crash, but most have had their power restored. All power is expected to be restored between 8 and 11 a.m.

The road reopened around 9 a.m.

