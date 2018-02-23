BB&T reports outages in digital banking, ATM services

If you bank with BB&T, you may not be able to check your account Friday. BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM.

The bank tweeted out Thursday night that online banking, mobile banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

At this time, many of our services are unavailable, including digital banking, Phone24, and ATM. Thank you for your patience as we work diligently to restore your services. We will continue to provide updates here and on https://t.co/mww5FRNlBb. — BB&T (@BBT) February 22, 2018

Officials said the issue has been identified and officials working to resolve it.

On Friday, company officials tweeted that the issue was caused by an equipment malfunction in one of the data centers. The company is in the process of making those repairs, officials said.

Company officials don't believe the issue is related to cybersecurity.

The issue we’re working on was caused by an equipment malfunction in one of our data centers. We are well into the process of making those repairs, but we understand this is a major inconvenience for so many of you. (1 of 4) — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

Customers can still use their debit, credit and prepaid cards, according to the bank.

At this time, many of our banking services are still unavailable but you can use your debit, credit & prepaid cards. We've identified the issue & are working to resolve it. Thank you for your continued patience. We'll continue to update you until your services have been restored. — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

Company officials say they will work with customers who have incurred any fees or experienced "any issues directly related to this outage."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.