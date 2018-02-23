Hearing set on if US will seize assets of 'Pharma Bro' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hearing set on if US will seize assets of 'Pharma Bro'

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

NEW YORK (AP) - "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due back in court Friday for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.

Prosecutors are expected to argue in federal court in Brooklyn that Shkreli is on the hook for more than $7 million. Along with the Wu-Tang Clan "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album that Shkreli has boasted he bought for $2 million, prosecutors have said he should give up $5 million in cash in a brokerage account, his interest in a pharmaceutical company and other valuables including a Picasso painting.

The defense has said the brash former pharmaceutical CEO owes nothing because in the end, his investors did not lose the money.

Shkreli, 34, is perhaps best known for boosting the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media where he became known as "Pharma Bro." A jury convicted him in August of cheating investors in two failed hedge funds.

Shkreli was out on bail during his trial but was jailed afterward when a judge decided he had made veiled online threats against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 9.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Forgot about that joint? Vegas airport lets people dump pot

    Forgot about that joint? Vegas airport lets people dump pot

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-02-22 23:44:29 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:06 AM EST2018-02-23 08:06:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Regina Garcia Cano). Unidentified travelers exit the airport past a green metal container designed for "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs," set outside one of the entrances to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursd...(AP Photo/Regina Garcia Cano). Unidentified travelers exit the airport past a green metal container designed for "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs," set outside one of the entrances to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursd...
    Tourists catching a flight out of Las Vegas can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport.More >>
    Tourists catching a flight out of Las Vegas can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport.More >>

  • NPR adopts new measures after sex harassment investigation

    NPR adopts new measures after sex harassment investigation

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:04 PM EST2018-02-22 22:04:32 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 2:05 AM EST2018-02-23 07:05:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This April 15, 2013 file photo shows the headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) on North Capitol Street in Washington. NPR has adopted new measures to improve its workplace culture, following an independe...(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This April 15, 2013 file photo shows the headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) on North Capitol Street in Washington. NPR has adopted new measures to improve its workplace culture, following an independe...
    National Public Radio's board of directors has adopted a series of measures to improve its workplace culture, following an independent investigation into sex harassment issues stemming from the ouster of a top...More >>
    National Public Radio's board of directors has adopted a series of measures to improve its workplace culture, following an independent investigation into sex harassment issues stemming from the ouster of a top executive.More >>

  • Tiffany Haddish to host MTV Movie & TV Awards in June

    Tiffany Haddish to host MTV Movie & TV Awards in June

    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-02-22 18:14:48 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 1:16 AM EST2018-02-23 06:16:23 GMT
    Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish is set to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.More >>
    Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish is set to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly