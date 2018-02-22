Devils acquire Grabner from Rangers in rivals' first trade - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Devils acquire Grabner from Rangers in rivals' first trade

(Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP). New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammate left wing J.T. Miller (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018... (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP). New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammate left wing J.T. Miller (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018...

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The New Jersey Devils have acquired speedy winger Michael Grabner from the New York Rangers in the first trade between the cross-river rivals.

New Jersey sends a 2018 second-round draft pick and 20-year-old defensive prospect Yegor Rykov to New York. The teams announced the deal Thursday night after the Devils lost to the Minnesota Wild at home and the Rangers lost to the Montreal Canadiens on the road.

These clubs had not completed a swap in the 35 years since the Devils franchise moved to New Jersey from Colorado. Current circumstances made for the right combination, with the surprising Devils being in playoff contention and the Rangers declaring their intentions to sell by Monday's trade deadline in an attempt to refresh their roster moving forward.

The 30-year-old Grabner has 25 goals and six assists for 31 points in 59 games. He can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Rykov has skated in 51 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL this season, scoring two goals and adding 12 assists.

After acquiring a second-round pick from New Jersey, the Rangers now have eight selections in the June draft, including five in the first three rounds.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Forgot about that joint? Vegas airport lets people dump pot

    Forgot about that joint? Vegas airport lets people dump pot

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-02-22 23:44:29 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 3:06 AM EST2018-02-23 08:06:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Regina Garcia Cano). Unidentified travelers exit the airport past a green metal container designed for "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs," set outside one of the entrances to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursd...(AP Photo/Regina Garcia Cano). Unidentified travelers exit the airport past a green metal container designed for "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs," set outside one of the entrances to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursd...
    Tourists catching a flight out of Las Vegas can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport.More >>
    Tourists catching a flight out of Las Vegas can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport.More >>

  • NPR adopts new measures after sex harassment investigation

    NPR adopts new measures after sex harassment investigation

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:04 PM EST2018-02-22 22:04:32 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 2:05 AM EST2018-02-23 07:05:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This April 15, 2013 file photo shows the headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) on North Capitol Street in Washington. NPR has adopted new measures to improve its workplace culture, following an independe...(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File). FILE - This April 15, 2013 file photo shows the headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) on North Capitol Street in Washington. NPR has adopted new measures to improve its workplace culture, following an independe...
    National Public Radio's board of directors has adopted a series of measures to improve its workplace culture, following an independent investigation into sex harassment issues stemming from the ouster of a top...More >>
    National Public Radio's board of directors has adopted a series of measures to improve its workplace culture, following an independent investigation into sex harassment issues stemming from the ouster of a top executive.More >>

  • Tiffany Haddish to host MTV Movie & TV Awards in June

    Tiffany Haddish to host MTV Movie & TV Awards in June

    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-02-22 18:14:48 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 1:16 AM EST2018-02-23 06:16:23 GMT
    Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish is set to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.More >>
    Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish is set to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly