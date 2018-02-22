Neighbors: Barricade situation in Chesterfield, shots fired

Police are asking people to stay away from a home in Chesterfield on Thursday. Neighbors report hearing shots fired in the area.

This is happening in the 12000 block of Timber Trail Drive, off Bailey Bridge Road near Claypoint Road.

Police say stay in your homes if you live nearby. They are not letting anyone in or out of the area.

Neighbors say this is a barricade situation, and a man is in the home refusing to come out. Officers appear to be in negotiations with that person to bring an end to this situation.

No word of any injuries at this time.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12