Pemberton propels Hofstra past James Madison 77-61

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Eli Pemberton tallied 22 points, six assists and five rebounds, Jalen Ray added 15 points off the bench and Hofstra rolled to a 77-61 victory over James Madison on Thursday night.
Pemberton made 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Pride (18-11, 11-6 Colonial Athletic Association), who shot 56.5 percent overall (26 of 46). Hofstra's third straight win kept the Pride a game ahead of fourth-place William & Mary with one game remaining. Hofstra will host Towson to close out the regular season.
Desure Buie and Justin Wright-Foreman scored 11 points apiece with Buie grabbing seven rebounds for the Pride.
Pemberton had 13 points in the first half to guide Hofstra to a 35-23 lead at intermission. Pemberton scored seven straight early in the second half to push the lead past 20 and the Pride coasted from there.
Matt Lewis led the Dukes (9-20, 5-11) with 23 points and eight rebounds.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>