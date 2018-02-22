Old Dominion downs Marshall 84-79 behind Stith's 21 points

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Brandan Stith scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Randy Haynes added 20 points with four 3-pointers and second-place Old Dominion beat fourth-place Marshall 84-79 on Thursday night to win its sixth straight and sweep the season series against the Thundering Herd.
Ahmad Caver scored 18 points, Trey Porter had 11 and B.J. Stith 10 for the Monarchs (22-5, 13-2 Conference USA).
ODU led 40-39 at halftime, but C.J. Burks' jumper with 4:48 left put Marshall up 73-72. The lead traded hands until B.J. Stith's go-ahead jumper with 3:04 to go and the Monarchs outscored Marshall 8-4 from there.
The Monarchs shot 42 percent from 3 (10 of 24) led by Haynes' four, but were outshot 54.5 percent to 43 percent from the field.
Burks and Jon Elmore scored 24 points apiece with Elmore adding 11 assists for Marshall (19-9, 10-5), which saw its five-game win streak end. Ajdin Penava scored 14 points with 10 boards
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>