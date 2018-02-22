Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Tandem Friends School 48, Quantico 40
Class 5A=
Region C Semifinal=
Edison 76, Tuscarora 53
Freedom (South Riding) 44, Falls Church 20
Class 4A=
Region A Semifinal=
King's Fork 76, Jamestown 35
Lake Taylor 75, Deep Creek 55
Class 4A=
Region C Final=
Millbrook 76, Loudoun Valley 56
Class 4A=
Region D Final=
Carroll County 50, William Byrd 40
Class 3A=
Region D=
Abingdon 55, Patrick County 44
Lord Botetourt 68, Christiansburg 62, OT
Class 2A=
Region B Semifinal=
Buffalo Gap 52, Wilson Memorial 47
George Mason 45, East Rockingham 41
Class 2A=
Region C Semifinal=
Chatham 64, Gretna 48
Martinsville 53, Floyd County 43
Class 2A=
Region D Semifinal=
Central Wise 43, Union 34
Virginia High 56, Ridgeview 44
Class 1A=
Region A Semifinal=
Lancaster 66, Essex 51
Surry County 65, West Point 33
Class 1A=
Region D Semifinal=
Eastside 55, Chilhowie 35
Rye Cove 47, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46
DAC=
Semifinal=
Highland-Warrenton 61, Fredericksburg Christian 29
Seton School 63, Foxcroft 34
LIS=
Semi-Final=
Norfolk Academy 52, Norfolk Christian 45, OT
Steward School 49, Nansemond-Suffolk 31
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlisle 67, Eastern Mennonite 56
North Cross 54, Covenant School 46
Tandem Friends School 70, Wakefield Country Day 38
Class 5A=
Region C Semifinal=
Edison 65, Stone Bridge 51
Class 4A=
Region A Semifinal=
Deep Creek 81, Denbigh 72
Lake Taylor 82, Heritage-Newport News 57
Class 4A=
Region C Final=
Handley 58, Loudoun Valley 51
Class 4A=
Region D Final=
E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 47
Class 3A=
Region D Semifinal=
Hidden Valley 40, Staunton River 37
Northside 86, Cave Spring 54
Class 1A=
Region A Semifinal=
Lancaster 65, Surry County 56
Northumberland 68, Franklin 65, OT
Class 1A=
Region B Semifinal=
Cumberland 72, William Campbell 51
Riverheads 57, Carver Academy 48
Class 1A=
Region C Semifinal=
Covington 66, Bland County 63
George Wythe-Wytheville 42, Parry McCluer 32
DAC=
Semi-Final=
Highland-Warrenton 84, Fredericksburg Christian 52
Metro Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Portsmouth Christian 56
Broadwater Academy 42, Isle of Wight Academy 34
Hampton Christian 78, StoneBridge Christian 36
Williamsburg Christian Academy 75, Denbigh Baptist 26
VCC=
Semifinal=
Amelia Academy 89, Banner Christian 69
Richmond Christian 52, Southampton Academy 39
VIC=
Semi-final=
Blue Ridge 76, Va. Episcopal 56
Miller School 82, Hargrave Military 78
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>