Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Tandem Friends School 48, Quantico 40

Class 5A=

Region C Semifinal=

Edison 76, Tuscarora 53

Freedom (South Riding) 44, Falls Church 20

Class 4A=

Region A Semifinal=

King's Fork 76, Jamestown 35

Lake Taylor 75, Deep Creek 55

Class 4A=

Region C Final=

Millbrook 76, Loudoun Valley 56

Class 4A=

Region D Final=

Carroll County 50, William Byrd 40

Class 3A=

Region D=

Abingdon 55, Patrick County 44

Lord Botetourt 68, Christiansburg 62, OT

Class 2A=

Region B Semifinal=

Buffalo Gap 52, Wilson Memorial 47

George Mason 45, East Rockingham 41

Class 2A=

Region C Semifinal=

Chatham 64, Gretna 48

Martinsville 53, Floyd County 43

Class 2A=

Region D Semifinal=

Central Wise 43, Union 34

Virginia High 56, Ridgeview 44

Class 1A=

Region A Semifinal=

Lancaster 66, Essex 51

Surry County 65, West Point 33

Class 1A=

Region D Semifinal=

Eastside 55, Chilhowie 35

Rye Cove 47, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46

DAC=

Semifinal=

Highland-Warrenton 61, Fredericksburg Christian 29

Seton School 63, Foxcroft 34

LIS=

Semi-Final=

Norfolk Academy 52, Norfolk Christian 45, OT

Steward School 49, Nansemond-Suffolk 31

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle 67, Eastern Mennonite 56

North Cross 54, Covenant School 46

Tandem Friends School 70, Wakefield Country Day 38

Class 5A=

Region C Semifinal=

Edison 65, Stone Bridge 51

Class 4A=

Region A Semifinal=

Deep Creek 81, Denbigh 72

Lake Taylor 82, Heritage-Newport News 57

Class 4A=

Region C Final=

Handley 58, Loudoun Valley 51

Class 4A=

Region D Final=

E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 47

Class 3A=

Region D Semifinal=

Hidden Valley 40, Staunton River 37

Northside 86, Cave Spring 54

Class 1A=

Region A Semifinal=

Lancaster 65, Surry County 56

Northumberland 68, Franklin 65, OT

Class 1A=

Region B Semifinal=

Cumberland 72, William Campbell 51

Riverheads 57, Carver Academy 48

Class 1A=

Region C Semifinal=

Covington 66, Bland County 63

George Wythe-Wytheville 42, Parry McCluer 32

DAC=

Semi-Final=

Highland-Warrenton 84, Fredericksburg Christian 52

Metro Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Portsmouth Christian 56

Broadwater Academy 42, Isle of Wight Academy 34

Hampton Christian 78, StoneBridge Christian 36

Williamsburg Christian Academy 75, Denbigh Baptist 26

VCC=

Semifinal=

Amelia Academy 89, Banner Christian 69

Richmond Christian 52, Southampton Academy 39

VIC=

Semi-final=

Blue Ridge 76, Va. Episcopal 56

Miller School 82, Hargrave Military 78

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

