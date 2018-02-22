Polite Jr. guides Radford to 63-50 win over Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Ed Polite Jr. finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and five steals to propel Radford to a 63-50 victory over Liberty on Thursday night.
Polite made all eight of his free throws and buried 7 of 10 shots from the floor for the Highlanders (18-12, 11-6 Big South Conference), who shot 51 percent overall (23 of 45). Carlik Jones added 12 points and six assists, while Donald Hicks scored 10. Radford won its third straight game, swept the season series and pulled within one-game of second-place Winthrop with one game remaining. The Highlanders close out the regular season at last-place Longwood, which has dropped 11 straight.
Scottie James paced the Flames (17-13, 8-9) with 15 points, while Ryan Kemrite scored 13 and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 10 points and a team-high four rebounds. Liberty was outrebounded 30-22 and shot just 39.5 percent from the floor (17 of 43).
Radford dominated in the paint, outscoring the Flames 30-14.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>