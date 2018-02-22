2 flu shots better than 1? Doctors say yes...for some

This flu season has been especially brutal throughout much of the country.

One strategy doctors are using is giving a second flu shot to some patients.

The CDC says one shot is enough for most people - but there are exceptions. Children under eight years old who got vaccinated for the first time this year, and anyone over 65 or with underlying health conditions who got a shot back in August or early September, should consider getting a second shot.

If you know someone that falls into one of those groups, talk to your doctor to see if a second shot if a good idea for them.

