Arizona's Trier suspended for trace amount of PED

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer
Arizona's Allonzo Trier has been declared ineligible for the reappearance of a banned substance that led to a 19-game suspension last season.
The NCAA notified the school on Thursday that the preseason All-America junior guard tested positive for trace amount of the substance late last month.
Arizona says the amount detected was minuscule by scientific standards and appeared to be a remnant of the undisclosed performance-enhancing drug Trier said he unknowingly ingested last season. The NCAA agreed, the school said.
Arizona is appealing the decision and hoping Trier will regain his eligibility soon. The 14th-ranked Wildcats (21-6, 11-3) have four regular-season games left before the Pac-12 Tournament starts March 7 in Las Vegas.
Trier sat out the first 19 games in 2016-17 after testing positive for the drug. He won an appeal with the NCAA and was allowed to return after the substance cleared his system.
"I have never knowingly taken a banned substance," Trier said in a statement last season. "After finding out that I was given a banned substance by a well-intentioned, but misguided person not associated with the University after an injury, I presented this information to the NCAA. The NCAA agreed that I had no knowledge of receiving the substance and my eligibility was restored."
Trier has been a key cog in the Wildcats' bid to win their fourth Pac-12 title in five seasons. He is second to freshman Deandre Ayton for the team scoring lead at 19.6 points per game and second with 3.2 assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationMore >>
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationMore >>
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingMore >>
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingMore >>
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereMore >>
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereMore >>
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionMore >>
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionMore >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law nowMore >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law nowMore >>
Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominatedMore >>
Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominatedMore >>
As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nationMore >>
As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nationMore >>
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore >>
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore >>