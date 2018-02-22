Arizona's Trier suspended for trace amount of PED - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Arizona's Trier suspended for trace amount of PED

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer

Arizona's Allonzo Trier has been declared ineligible for the reappearance of a banned substance that led to a 19-game suspension last season.

The NCAA notified the school on Thursday that the preseason All-America junior guard tested positive for trace amount of the substance late last month.

Arizona says the amount detected was minuscule by scientific standards and appeared to be a remnant of the undisclosed performance-enhancing drug Trier said he unknowingly ingested last season. The NCAA agreed, the school said.

Arizona is appealing the decision and hoping Trier will regain his eligibility soon. The 14th-ranked Wildcats (21-6, 11-3) have four regular-season games left before the Pac-12 Tournament starts March 7 in Las Vegas.

Trier sat out the first 19 games in 2016-17 after testing positive for the drug. He won an appeal with the NCAA and was allowed to return after the substance cleared his system.

"I have never knowingly taken a banned substance," Trier said in a statement last season. "After finding out that I was given a banned substance by a well-intentioned, but misguided person not associated with the University after an injury, I presented this information to the NCAA. The NCAA agreed that I had no knowledge of receiving the substance and my eligibility was restored."

Trier has been a key cog in the Wildcats' bid to win their fourth Pac-12 title in five seasons. He is second to freshman Deandre Ayton for the team scoring lead at 19.6 points per game and second with 3.2 assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

