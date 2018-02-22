RESTAURANT REPORT: Food temperature and hand washing violations

From food temperature problems to hand washing issues, three local restaurants racked up violations on their last health inspections.

Up first, a popular Indian restaurant had three priority and ten core violations, according to it's last health inspection report. But the manager tells us they had just gone through renovations and the problems were all fixed on the spot.

The location was India K' Raja Restaurant at 9051 West Broad Street in Henrico. The report says that among the problems milk was not kept cold enough, raw meat was stored over cooked foods, and the ice transfer container was on the floor.

The manager told us by phone that everything was corrected during the inspection and the restaurant's permit was renewed. He said the cooler had just been serviced and he simply had to turn down the temperature.

Up next, Wendy's at 13822 Village Place Drive in Chesterfield, had five priority violations and one priority foundation, including several handwashing violations. The inspector noted telling management to retrain staff. Violations were corrected during the inspection.

Wendy's corporate headquarters sent us a statement reading: "Nothing is more important than our guests and restaurant experience we provide. We are taking this matter very seriously and have fully cooperated with the health department to ensure immediate action was taken to resolve these issues. All violations have since been addressed."

In Mechanicsville, the International House of Pancakes at 7401 Sandy Lane had four priority violations. Two were repeated from a previous inspection.

The inspector told them to develop a risk control plan for cooling foods, which they did. Bacon had to be thrown out because it was not cooled within a few hours, and employees handled raw ground beef and eggs then touched ready to eat foods with the same gloves. Everything was corrected during the inspection.

We reached out to IHOP corporate headquarters, but haven't heard back.

We gave our hall of fame award to Chick-fil-A at 12301 Chattanooga Plaza in Chesterfield. The chicken restaurant has aced six health inspections over the last three years.

