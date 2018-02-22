Report: Toys R Us planning to close another 200 stores

Toys R Us is planning to close another 200 stores after disappointing sales, according to a report.

The retailer also plans on laying off "a significant portion of its corporate staff," MSN reported.

This comes after the company made an announcement in January saying they will close as many as 182 stores, which include two stores in Virginia. Those closures would begin in early February with most scheduled to be completed by mid-April 2018.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the number of stores closing could change and discussions are ongoing.

The company filed for bankruptcy in September 2017. Richmond Judge Keith Phillips approved millions in executive bonuses after lawyers for the company argued that the money would help them boost sales during the holiday shopping season, according to Reuters.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12