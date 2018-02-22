Homicide suspect surrenders after seeing himself on NBC12's 'Fugitive Friday'

Police are asking people to stay away from a home in Chesterfield on Thursday. Neighbors report hearing shots fired in the area.More >>
Students from Freeman High School in Henrico plan to join a national school walkout on the one-month anniversary of the massacre in Florida, March 14.More >>
From food temperature problems to hand washing issues, three local restaurants racked up violations on their last health inspections.More >>
More law enforcement officials were at all New Kent Public Schools on Thursday morning due to a reported threat.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
