Homicide suspect surrenders after seeing himself on NBC12's 'Fugitive Friday'

A homicide suspect is behind bars after seeing himself on an NBC12 segment.

Ty'Quan Greene was featured in NBC12's Fugitive Friday slideshow. He is wanted in connection to a quadruple shooting that left one person dead.

Richmond Police say the 20-year-old suspect turned himself in to the Richmond City Justice Center on Wednesday. He is currently charged with six counts of shooting from a motor vehicle in public.

Police say the shooting happened on June 15 of last year. Officers responded to the 4100 block of Old Brook Road around 7:27 p.m. and found four victims. One of the victims - 18-year-old Jacquesha Clanton - died at the hospital. The other victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

