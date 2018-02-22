Girl Scouts host cookie drive-thru in Short Pump

Girl Scouts hosted a drive-thru mega cookie booth in the Cabela's parking lot in Short Pump on Saturday and set up hundreds of boxes.

This was the first time a Girl Scout cookie drive-thru has been done in Virginia, and it gave drivers the opportunity

The Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia say that this is an innovative way to sell cookies to customers and helps to give the girls a new way to interact with the community.

"It is about decision making. It is about it is about leadership, practicing it today to take you into the future. That's what supporting Girl Scouts is and when you buy a package of Girl Scout cookies, that's what you're doing. You are helping develop leadership in a girl," said Molly Fuller, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Common Wealth of Virginia.

