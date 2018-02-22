State Senate rejects plan to expand Medicaid

The state Senate rejected a House of Delegates plan to expand Medicaid, according to the Daily Press, despite the House moving forward on the expansion.

The Senate voted 21-19 against the expansion.

On the other hand, the House approved a budget that included a version of Medicaid expansion by 69-31. However, even though House Republican leaders supported the move, some members said they could not support the expansion, the Daily Press said.

