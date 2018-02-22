Man wanted in connection with convenience store armed robbery

Hopewell police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Officers responded to the Corner Store, located in the 2200 block of Atlantic Street, on Feb. 21 around 9:11 p.m. for an armed robbery.

According to the investigation, a man entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving the money, police say the suspect ran from the store. No one was hurt during the incident.

The suspect was captured by the store's security cameras. He is described as a black man with a light complexion, 18 to 24 years old, 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-11 inches tall, 150 to 160 pounds, and has a slender build.

He was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans, a black hooded zip-up style jacket, black sneakers, and glasses. According to police, he had a handgun with him.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

