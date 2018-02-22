8 students charged after threats against Virginia schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - At least eight students accused of threatening violence against schools in a Virginia region have been charged following last week's shooting at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed.

The Virginian-Pilot quotes Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence saying there have been examples of students using poor judgment online. Kempsville Middle School Interim Principal Dave Portis said in a message to parents Wednesday that charges were pending against a student who made a social media post threatening violence against the school.

Norfolk police said in a statement a 13-year-old Blair Middle School student is charged after threats were reported Tuesday against Blair and Jacox Elementary School.

The ages among those charged range from 11 to 17 years old. It is unclear if they have lawyers.

