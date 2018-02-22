Former President Carter to speak at Liberty University's graduation

Former President Jimmy Carter is coming to Virginia in May to speak at Liberty University's commencement.

"I am thrilled that he will be sharing the story of his life of faith in action to our graduates and their families," said LU President Jerry Falwell Jr. in a statement on the school's website.

Carter, who is now 93, served as the 39th U.S. president from 1977 to 1981. He's written dozens of books and has been a major supporter for Habitat for Humanity for decades.

"I did not meet President and Mrs. Carter until early last year," said Falwell. "I was so impressed with the president’s warmth, kind demeanor, and humility. It is one of the greatest honors of my life to welcome President Carter to our commencement stage."

On LU's website, Carter says he's looking "forward to reaching out to this young generation of future leaders. I hope to inspire them as so many have inspired me throughout my life."

LU's 45th commencement is May 19 in Lynchburg.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12