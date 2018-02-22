Deputies: No threat found at New Kent Public Schools

More law enforcement officials were at all New Kent Public Schools on Thursday morning due to a reported threat.

The New Kent County Sheriff's Office said there was a rumor going around on social media about a threat to the county's middle and high schools.

Deputies and school officials investigated and discovered there was no real threat and that the concern was based on a miscommunication between students. The New Kent County Sheriff's Office posted a message on Facebook to let everyone know everything is okay.

Superintendent Dave Myers sent a message to parents about the news.

