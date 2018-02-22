Officials: Trolley driver paid man $2K to attack him on job - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Officials: Trolley driver paid man $2K to attack him on job

BOSTON (AP) - Authorities say a Massachusetts trolley driver paid a man $2,000 to attack him while wearing a Halloween mask so the driver could fraudulently collect workers' compensation and disability insurance.

A Suffolk County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Thomas Lucey on charges of insurance fraud, workers' compensation fraud, misleading a police investigation and perjury.

Prosecutors say the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority driver reported the man pulled him out of a trolley shortly after midnight on Oct. 30, 2016, and punched him repeatedly. The attacker wore a mask and carried a plastic pumpkin.

Authorities say they lifted fingerprints from the pumpkin left behind at the scene to find the man and that he said Lucey paid him for the phony attack.

An attorney for Lucey couldn't immediately be reached Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Weinstein uses quotes from female celebrities in his defense

    Weinstein uses quotes from female celebrities in his defense

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-02-22 00:44:06 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:26 PM EST2018-02-22 19:26:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Carucci, File). FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, film producer Harvey Weinstein poses for a photo in New York. Weinstein has asked a judge to toss out a federal sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him and he's invoking the wo...(AP Photo/John Carucci, File). FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, film producer Harvey Weinstein poses for a photo in New York. Weinstein has asked a judge to toss out a federal sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him and he's invoking the wo...
    Harvey Weinstein has asked a judge to dismiss a federal sexual misconduct lawsuit against him and invoked the words of some A-list actresses in his defense.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein has asked a judge to dismiss a federal sexual misconduct lawsuit against him and invoked the words of some A-list actresses in his defense.More >>

  • Springer security director, talk show host Wilkos facing OUI

    Springer security director, talk show host Wilkos facing OUI

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:34 AM EST2018-02-22 15:34:16 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:26 PM EST2018-02-22 19:26:02 GMT
    Jerry Springer protege Steve Wilkos is facing a drunken driving charge in connection with a car crash in Connecticut last month.More >>
    Jerry Springer protege Steve Wilkos is facing a drunken driving charge in connection with a car crash in Connecticut last month.More >>

  • A big night for NBC, led by Lindsey Vonn, women's hockey

    A big night for NBC, led by Lindsey Vonn, women's hockey

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 7:43 PM EST2018-02-22 00:43:57 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:26 PM EST2018-02-22 19:26:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn speaks at a press conference after winning the bronze medal in the women's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn speaks at a press conference after winning the bronze medal in the women's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
    With viewers fascinated by Lindsey Vonn's quest for gold, NBC's viewership for the first time during the Olympics tops the corresponding night in Sochi four years ago.More >>
    With viewers fascinated by Lindsey Vonn's quest for gold, NBC's viewership for the first time during the Olympics tops the corresponding night in Sochi four years ago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly