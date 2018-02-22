Man sentenced to 7 years in shooting death of teen in Henrico

One of the men arrested in the shooting death of a Henrico teenager will spend seven years in jail.

James McLaughlin III was accused of killing 16-year-old Jamaa Scott outside of Montrose Elementary School in April 2017.

Court documents say the teen was meeting people to purchase a phone, but say Scott actually wanted to steal it. He was shot to death.

Online court records say McLaughlin took a plea deal this week and the charge was reduced from murder to voluntary manslaughter. He pleaded guilty to a firearm charge.

Neighbors reported hearing around 15 gunshots fired the night Scott was killed.

In August, 20-year-old Roger Craig Brown III was arrested and charged in the shooting.

He's is due in court in May for a voluntary manslaughter charge.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12