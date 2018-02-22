Rev. Billy Graham to lie in honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda ahead of Charlotte burial

Billy Graham and son Franklin in 2005, the year they deducated the new headquarters of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Charlotte. (Todd Sumlin | The Charlotte Observer)

Reverend Billy Graham's body will be brought to the U.S. Capitol to "lie in honor" in the Rotunda on Wednesday, Feb. 28 until Thursday, March 1, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday.

Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr. died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville.

"Upon the arrival of Rev. Graham’s casket, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will take part in a bicameral service," the release stated. "Rev. Billy Graham was an American evangelist and minister, internationally known for his devout faith, inherent humility, and inclusive nature."

A private prayer service will be held for the immediate family at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

A motorcade will depart the Billy Graham Training Center around 11:45 a.m. At 3 p.m., there will be an arrival ceremony in front of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Maps of the motorcade are available here.

Graham will lie in repose Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 26 and 27, inside the Graham Family Homeplace on the Billy Graham Library grounds. His casket will remain closed. The line will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., BGEA says.

Graham’s funeral service starts at noon on Friday, March 2. The funeral will be private and open only to invited guests. Burial will follow.

Funeral plans for the Charlotte-born evangelist were announced Wednesday.

Graham spread the gospel in 185 countries and touched the lives of many.

