All-clear given at school after crews fight nearby house fire

An all-clear has been given at Ettrick Elementary after the school was put on lockdown following a 2-alarm fire at a nearby home.

Chesterfield police responded to a home in the 3400 block of North Street for a welfare check on Thursday. Once they arrived on the scene, they saw a man run to the back of the house.

Shortly afterward, a fire started and fire crews arrived on the scene to battle the blaze, which was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.

It took fire crews 45 minutes to an hour to put the fire out. Shortly thereafter, a man was found at the back of the home, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they did not see anyone else at the home.

Neighbors were taking their children to Ettrick Elementary and said they could smell smoke, hear popping and crackling, and see the home engulfed in flames.

Neighbors also said there was supposed to be a play at the school around 9:45 a.m., but that was postponed due to the situation.

NBC12's Jasmine Turner is at the scene, and we will update as soon as we learn more.

Chesterfield Police and fire continue to investigate after a home was burned to the ground. One man was later found dead in the backyard from a self inflicted gun shot wound. pic.twitter.com/LJWuxgcnub — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) February 22, 2018

North Street in Ettrick pic.twitter.com/tIhwDXZY00 — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) February 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12