All-clear given after bomb threat called into John Marshal HS

An all-clear has been given after a bomb threat was called into John Marshall High School early Thursday morning, according to a Richmond Public Schools official.

The call came in just before school started. As students and staff arrived, they were directed to the football field.

Richmond police and school security officials conducted a sweep. An official said nothing was found, and the threat was deemed unfounded.

Students and staff are now back in school, and operations have resumed normally.

