Colorful Richmond mural featuring Fresh Prince painted over

Richmond police have charged a man with a felony after 1,500 tires were found in his yard.More >>
Richmond police have charged a man with a felony after 1,500 tires were found in his yard.More >>
The reason why the mural was painted over is not clear, but there have been several disappointing reactions over social media.More >>
The reason why the mural was painted over is not clear, but there have been several disappointing reactions over social media.More >>
The call came in just before school started. As students and staff arrived, they were directed to the football field.More >>
The call came in just before school started. As students and staff arrived, they were directed to the football field.More >>
Richmond police encourage neighbors to work together and use resources like Facebook and the Nextdoor app.More >>
Richmond police encourage neighbors to work together and use resources like Facebook and the Nextdoor app.More >>
Mike Lee has never harbored hatred towards his friend Todd Bell, but until now, the two men have never truly expressed how the accident changed both their lives.More >>
Mike Lee has never harbored hatred towards his friend Todd Bell, but until now, the two men have never truly expressed how the accident changed both their lives.More >>