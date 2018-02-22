Colorful Richmond mural featuring Fresh Prince painted over - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Colorful Richmond mural featuring Fresh Prince painted over

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
This used to be painted on a wall in Scott's Addition, but now it is no more. (Source: @thenightowl/Instagram) This used to be painted on a wall in Scott's Addition, but now it is no more. (Source: @thenightowl/Instagram)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

This is the story all about how a Richmond mural got flip-turned upside down.

For a short time, a mural featuring pop culture images from the 1980s and ’90s sat next to the Circuit, an arcade bar in Scott’s Addition.

The most prominent image was one of Will Smith from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

But, now it’s gone and only a solid-color wall remains after it was painted over.

The reason why the mural was painted over is not clear, but there have been several disappointing reactions over social media.

A post shared by Mickael Broth (@thenightowl) on

