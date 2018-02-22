Have you ever seen a cedar burst?

Have your allergies been flaring up? It's probably this.

Check out what Lloyd Pinson posted on my Facebook page on Wednesday.

It looks gross if you ask me!

As far as I can tell, that's pollen. Not mist or anything else.

Don't believe me?

Check out this close up!



With record warmth on Wednesday:

The trees were really working overtime.

Here's what the Pollen Lady thinks.

She calls it a cedar burst, and that certainly looked like cedar tree to me.

Here was her report from Monday, when she recorded moderate levels of tree pollen.

With temperatures in the 70s this weekend, keep the medication close by!

