'American Pickers' to film episodes in Virginia

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The episodes are scheduled to be shot in the spring. (Source: American Pickers/Facebook)
"American Pickers" is coming to Virginia.

According to a news release from the show’s production company and a report from WSLS, the show will film episodes in Virginia.

The History Channel's hit show episodes is scheduled to filmed episodes in the spring, and the show is looking for antique collections to be featured.

Anyone with a collection they think is worth being considered should email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST and include your name, phone number, location of your collection and a brief description of what you have.

