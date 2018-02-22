Matoaca Supermarket burglary suspect sought

Chesterfield police are looking for information. (Source: @SgtOtero/Twitter)

Police have released surveillance video of a man they say robbed Matoaca Supermarket in Chesterfield.

The store is just off River Road and down the street from Matoaca Elementary School.

Police were called after someone noticed glass was broken on the front door.

The man allegedly stole cigarettes and a cash register.

If you have any information, call Chesterfield police.

