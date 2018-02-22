Residents unnerved by recent crime in Forest Hill

One woman came downstairs to find two men standing in her home. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond police are investigating a series of break-ins, burglaries and property damage in Forest Hill.

One woman in particular encountered a scary situation.

While home with a baby, the woman her a knock on her glass door. When she walked down stairs, there were two men standing in her home.

Incidents like that, though not violent, are worrisome to neighbors who are used to their community being quiet and safe.

“It was pretty alarming,” a woman who lives in the area said. “I like our neighborhood and our street because our street’s really quiet, and that’s one of the things we like about it – it backs up to the park.”

Richmond police encourage neighbors to work together and use resources like Facebook and the Nextdoor app.

Officers also want to remind everyone to report crimes and file the proper paperwork.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12