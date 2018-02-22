Banned ex-FIFA head Blatter backs Morocco 2026 World Cup bid - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Banned ex-FIFA head Blatter backs Morocco 2026 World Cup bid

By The Associated Press

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has endorsed Morocco's 2026 World Cup bid while banned from soccer roles for financial misconduct.

Blatter tweeted on Thursday that "Morocco would be the logical host! And it is time for Africa again!"

The 2010 World Cup was staged in South Africa.

Referencing the rival joint bid from the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Blatter tweeted "co-Hosting rejected by FIFA after 2002." That's when the World Cup was in South Korea and Japan.

Blatter's 17-year reign as FIFA president ended in disgrace in 2015 amid the fallout from American prosecutors charging dozens of soccer officials with corruption, including World Cup vote buying.

Blatter is serving a six-year ban from soccer following the discovery of an uncontracted salary of $2 million to one-time adviser Michel Platini.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Weinstein uses quotes from female celebrities in his defense

    Weinstein uses quotes from female celebrities in his defense

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-02-22 00:44:06 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:26 PM EST2018-02-22 19:26:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Carucci, File). FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, film producer Harvey Weinstein poses for a photo in New York. Weinstein has asked a judge to toss out a federal sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him and he's invoking the wo...(AP Photo/John Carucci, File). FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, film producer Harvey Weinstein poses for a photo in New York. Weinstein has asked a judge to toss out a federal sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him and he's invoking the wo...
    Harvey Weinstein has asked a judge to dismiss a federal sexual misconduct lawsuit against him and invoked the words of some A-list actresses in his defense.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein has asked a judge to dismiss a federal sexual misconduct lawsuit against him and invoked the words of some A-list actresses in his defense.More >>

  • Springer security director, talk show host Wilkos facing OUI

    Springer security director, talk show host Wilkos facing OUI

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:34 AM EST2018-02-22 15:34:16 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:26 PM EST2018-02-22 19:26:02 GMT
    Jerry Springer protege Steve Wilkos is facing a drunken driving charge in connection with a car crash in Connecticut last month.More >>
    Jerry Springer protege Steve Wilkos is facing a drunken driving charge in connection with a car crash in Connecticut last month.More >>

  • A big night for NBC, led by Lindsey Vonn, women's hockey

    A big night for NBC, led by Lindsey Vonn, women's hockey

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 7:43 PM EST2018-02-22 00:43:57 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:26 PM EST2018-02-22 19:26:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn speaks at a press conference after winning the bronze medal in the women's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn speaks at a press conference after winning the bronze medal in the women's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
    With viewers fascinated by Lindsey Vonn's quest for gold, NBC's viewership for the first time during the Olympics tops the corresponding night in Sochi four years ago.More >>
    With viewers fascinated by Lindsey Vonn's quest for gold, NBC's viewership for the first time during the Olympics tops the corresponding night in Sochi four years ago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly