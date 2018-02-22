Drink up: Thursday is National Margarita Day

It's OK to imbibe a little, and it might even be good for you. (Source: Bahama Breeze)

It’s OK to imbibe a little because Thursday is National Margarita Day.

The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

This year, the celebration comes at a fortunate time because it was recently announced that moderate alcohol consumption may have some health benefits.

Tequila, the primary spirit in a margarita, also may have its own health benefits.

