Virginia locks up top seed in ACC Tournament with win over Georgia Tech

Ty Jerome scored 18 points and Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech in the second half, as the top-ranked Cavaliers downed the Yellow Jackets, 65-54. With the victory, the Wahoos clinch the top seed in the ACC Tournament next month.

Georgia Tech kept it close in the first half, as UVA held a slim 31-30 lead at halftime. The Cavaliers would hold a 49-45 lead in the second half, before Devon Hall's free throws and a Jerome three-pointer opened up the lead to nine points. Virginia would lead by as many as 12 points on the night.

De'Andre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite each chipped in nine points.

The Cavaliers clinched the ACC regular season championship with the win, their third in the last five years. They'll take aim at their first ACC Tournament title since 2015 next month at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

Wednesday's win also marked the 400th career coaching win for UVA head coach Tony Bennett.

Virginia is 25-2, 14-1 in league play, and heads to Pittsburgh on Saturday for a 4:00pm showdown with the Panthers. Pitt will enter that contest 0-16 in ACC contests this season.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.