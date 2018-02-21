Gisin holds off Shiffrin to win Olympic Alpine combined

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.More >>
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.More >>
Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.More >>
Anna Gasser edged two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson in a thrilling final to earn gold in the Olympic debut of women's Big Air snowboarding.More >>
The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.More >>
Team USA won the first meeting between the neighboring nations at the 1998 Winter Olympics. The Canucks have won every other meeting.More >>
Sofia Goggia of Italy won the Olympic women's downhill race as Lindsey Vonn earned bronze.More >>
