Blind victim forgives childhood friend for accidental shooting

A Richmond man - left blind after a shooting - is making amends with the childhood friend who accidentally shot him. 41-year-old Mike Lee has never harbored hatred towards his friend, but until now -- the two men have never truly expressed how the accident changed both their lives.

It's been nearly three decades since the two men were best friends in middle school. That quickly changed after one tragic moment nearly killed one of them. One boy lost his vision. The other lost his childhood. But now they're both gaining the power -- to forgive.

The year was 1989. In a quiet subdivision of north Hampton.



"He and I have never discussed that day,” Lee says.



Mike Lee and his best friend Todd Bell were 12 years old.



"We were making our way to the back from the neighborhood to play basketball,” Lee said.



They stopped at Todd's house where an unexpected moment of horseplay changed their lives.



"I can remember him rustling in the night stand and he pulls out a gun. I loved him, right? This was my friend. Just like any friend who hangs out. And he extended his arm and me being a child and not understanding the moment, I said ‘shoot me’. He pulled the trigger, didn't't know there was still a bullet left in the chamber,” Lee said.



Mike lost his vision out of one eye.



Fast forward - 29 years later - a post on social media opened an unhealed wound. Mike posted on Facebook “There comes a time when we have to revisit that place of pain to find true peace.” Guess who responded -- his childhood friend. "Since I was 12 I had to live with the guilt of accidentally shooting my best friend....it changed a potential bond that was brotherly into awkward interaction," Bell replied on the post.



He lives in Colorado now. NBC 12 spoke with him by Skype.



"No one ever bothered to see the effects of the incident from my instance or side,” Bell said.

“Because everyone was looking at you as the kid who shot Mike," NBC 12 asked.

“ Yeah, basically…It impacted my making new friends, making new friends, making girlfriends. I didn’t do a lot of socializing in high school,” Bell says.



He says it traumatized him.



"Basically what he was telling me was he lost his childhood…I had to forgive myself for not reaching out to him more as a young man and embracing him and making sure he was ok…Hopefully he can forgive me. I've already forgiven him for that day and hopefully he can forgive me because maybe I didn't do enough,” Lee said.



"With Mike, it's nothing to forgive. We were children. Children don't take the time to think about point of views and how it impacts people and all of that…I know what kind of person Mike Lee is…He's a sincere person,” Bell said.



One whose life is forever changed, not just because he's blind -- but because he's empowered to live each day better than the last.



"It gave me power. It gave me power. Yes, I lost something but I gained so much more. It let me know how precious life was. I almost lost my life that day…I have moments where I'm frustrated. I have moments where I can’t take it anymore and I reflect upon my childhood and I'm like ‘man I got this’,” Lee said.

“Because you’re alive?” NBC 12 asked.

“Because I'm alive. I'm here," Lee said.

When he was shot, Lee could still see out of one eye. An unrelated medical condition 12 years later wiped out his vision in the other eye. Because he survived the shooting, he feels he's able to get through anything.

