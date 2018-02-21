Tillman paces VCU to road win at UMass

Justin Tillman put together another big night for VCU, scoring 26 points and pulling down 13 rebounds, and paced the Rams to an 82-78 win at Massachusetts on Wednesday night. It marks their first win in three tries at the Mullins Center in Amherst.

The two teams went back and forth in the first half, and the Rams held a 39-38 lead at halftime. The two teams would continue to trade the lead in the early stages of the second half, but VCU did not trail after Mike'l Simms knocked down a three-pointer at the 12:01 mark of the frame, putting the Rams ahead, 57-56. Tillman would score 19 of his 26 points after halftime, including some key buckets down the stretch to help his squad to the victory.

VCU shot 54 percent from the floor, and assisted on 22 of its 32 field goals.

Sean Mobley didn't score a point, but dished out seven assists and pulled down five rebounds for the Rams. He also didn't commit any turnovers. De'Riante Jenkins scored 17 points, eleven in the first half, while Jonathan Williams added eleven points and six assists.

VCU improves to 16-12, 8-7 in the Atlantic 10, and returns home to face St. Bonaventure on Saturday at the Siegel Center. Tip-off is set for 8:00pm.

