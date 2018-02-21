George Washington hands Spiders fifth loss in six games

De'Monte Buckingham scored 21 points, but that was one of few bright spots for Richmond, as George Washington rolled past the Spiders, 103-77, in Foggy Bottom on Wednesday night.

Richmond kept things close in the early going, trailing 19-16, before the Colonials exploded to end the first half in a 35-9 run, and the Spiders trailed at the half, 54-25. George Washington shot 73 percent in the first half and out-rebounded Richmond, 21-5.

The second half didn't go much better for Chris Mooney and company. 15 of Buckingham's team-high 21 points came after the break, but it wasn't nearly enough to get the Spiders back within striking distance.

Jacob Gilyard, Julius Johnson, and Grant Golden chipped in eleven points apiece, while Khwan Fore added ten points. Golden led Richmond with six rebounds and Buckingham dished out five assists.

Yuta Watanabe paced six Colonials in double figures with 23 points. while Arnaldo Toro scored 16 points and added ten rebounds.

Richmond falls to 9-18, 7-8 in the Atlantic 10, and returns home to face St. Joseph's on Saturday. Tip-off at the Robins Center is set for 6:00pm.

